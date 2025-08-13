Proton to integrate RFID technology into X50

SUBANG JAYA: Proton and Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Touch ‘n Go RFID technology into the all-new Proton X50.

This collaboration, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), marks a significant milestone in advancing Malaysia’s connected mobility ecosystem.

Under the agreement, every new Proton X50 will be pre-fitted with a Touch ‘n Go RFID tag at the production line, enabling seamless access to Malaysia’s extensive RFID-enabled highway network.

Signatories for the MoU were Touch ‘n Go CEO Praba Sangarajoo, and Proton Edar deputy CEO Zhang Qiang, while the witnesses were Touch ‘n Go sales director, Jarrod Wong, and Proton Edar sales head Ong Chee Wooi.

“It’s about instant gratification. You drive your new Proton X50 off the showroom floor with RFID already installed – just like that. This is not just about smarter mobility; it’s about bringing real value and delight into everyday journeys, said Praba.

As two proud homegrown Malaysian companies, he added this partnership is a celebration of what’s possible when local champions work together.

Launched on July 24 to strong market acceptance, the all-new Proton X50 has achieved instant success with 2,000 units delivered to customers just three weeks after its official unveiling. Combining a new exterior and interior design with the latest connectivity technologies and a powerful new 1.5-litre i-GT turbocharged engine, the B-segment SUV sales market leader is the first Proton vehicle to be equipped with Touch ‘n Go’s RFID tag as standard fit for all variants.

“The Proton X50 has been Proton’s star product for our SUV range and today, over 140,000 units have rolled off the production line at Tanjong Malim.

“With the launch of the all-new Proton X50, we have taken a quantum leap forward to improve the purchase value for customers by offering a new design and new technologies while keeping the price unchanged.

“By partnering with Touch ‘n Go, Proton is adding another new feature that fits perfectly with the model tagline of Intelligence That Amazes,” said Zhang.

With other launches in their pipeline, he added Proton is looking to extend the fitment of Touch ‘n Go RFID tags to other models to offer an improved level of convenience to their customers.

“Our aim is to improve the level of customer satisfaction, and we think this is one of the steps we can consider towards achieving that goal,” said Zhang.