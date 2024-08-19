YXPM receives Bursa approval for main market transfer

KUALA LUMPUR: YX Precious Metals Bhd (YXPM), a wholesaler and manufacturer specialising in gold jewellery, has received approval from Bursa Malaysia to transfer its listing from the ACE Market to the Main Market, under the consumer products

and services sector.

YXPM managing director Ng Sheau Chyn said, “We are thrilled to achieve this milestone, which highlights our dedication to excellence and our commitment to deliver value to our stakeholders. This move to the Main Market will elevate our company’s profile and provide us with greater opportunities

to grow, innovate, and further expand our business within the gold jewellery sector.”

The official transfer will take place on Aug 22, 2024, marking a new chapter in YXPM’s journey.