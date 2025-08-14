ZGC–JLand pact to make Johor Asean’s creative hub

PETALING JAYA: JLand Group (JLG), the real estate and infrastructure arm of Johor Corporation (JCorp), is expanding its global innovation network to unlock new engines of growth across its strategic developments.

The signing of a three-year collaboration with ZGC International Holding Ltd, China’s cross-border innovation platform, marks a pivotal step in positioning Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC) and other JLG-led assets within the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) as gateways for high-impact investment, technology transfer, and next-generation industries.

Structured under a non-binding MoU, the collaboration will focus on three core initiatives – supporting global tech companies in establishing operations within JLG industrial parks; joint efforts in marketing, intelligence sharing, and strategic co-development within the JS-SEZ and co-creating a regional hub for innovation, R&D, and ecosystem building in Johor.

“This partnership is a strategic leap forward in scaling our ecosystems globally. ZGC brings a tested innovation model and powerful global reach that will help connect IBTEC and JS-SEZ with future-focused companies, capital, and technologies,” said JLand Group managing director Datuk Akmal Ahmad.

This collaboration comes as Johor’s shift towards high-value, innovation-led economic sectors. JLG is delivering on this vision by developing integrated, future-ready platforms that combine purposeful land development, advanced industrial infrastructure, and seamless cross-border linkages.

More than a bilateral agreement, the collaboration with ZGC sets the stage for how JLG is shaping the next generation of industrial ecosystems – powered by global partnerships, technology exchange, and strategic execution.

By bridging international capabilities with local development platforms, JLG aims to strengthen Johor’s position as a key node within Asean’s innovation economy – anchoring future-ready, inclusive growth.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to build with purpose – not just physical assets, but resilient, innovation-ready ecosystems. It’s not about scale alone, but about long-term value creation that empowers both global partners and local champions,” said Akmal.

ZGC International Holding Ltd general manager Lu Jiang said that this partnership gives their network a strategic foothold in Johor, one of the region’s most dynamic and future-focused industrial destinations.