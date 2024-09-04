AirAsia X resumes services between Kuala Lumpur and Changsha

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia X (AAX) has resumed its services between Kuala Lumpur and Changsha, further solidifying the airline’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Chinese market, building on its recent inaugural flight to Xi’an last week.

Starting July 5, travellers can fly directly to Changsha, the capital city of Hunan Province, with four weekly flights initially. Changsha marks AAX’s sixth direct route to China.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “China has always been one of our most popular markets and continues to be amongst our fastest growing markets. Today’s announcement means we are further strengthening our foothold in one of the world’s largest counties where we have historically maintained a robust presence as the largest low cost foreign carrier in the region.”

In 2019, he added they carried more than 140,000 guests to and or from Changsha.

“Now with strong pent-up demand, we are fully dedicated to propelling the industry forward to achieve the government’s international tourist arrival target of 27 million this year. We remain committed to expanding our network that not only maintains AirAsia Group’s market dominance as the largest foreign best value carrier by capacity, but also enables AAX to remain committed in our quest to stimulate and make air travel affordable for everyone,” he said.

To commemorate this milestone, AAX announced that flights to Changsha are now available for sale from RM388 all-in one way. All flights are available for booking from now until April 21 for travel between July 5 and Oct 26 on airasia.com or AirAsia MOVE app (previously known as airasia Superapp).