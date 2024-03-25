Berjaya Air eager to expand network

KUALA TERENGGANU: Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) subsidiary Berjaya Air Sdn Bhd is keen to expand its airline route following the first flight from Seletar Airport in Singapore to Redang Island in Terengganu under a new travel package launched by The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort.

“Our inaugural flight from Singapore to Redang Island offers connectivity and luxury travel experience. Experience seamless travel with Berjaya Air’s premium flight service, whisking you directly to your holiday destination with comfort and ease,“ said BLand group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed.

The new route represents Berjaya Air’s commitment to providing seamless connectivity and memorable travel experiences for travellers.

“We are offering a convenient and efficient new route, providing travellers with seamless connection to Redang Island. We are eager to continue expanding our route offerings, giving our guests a wide range of options to discover the beauty of Redang Island,” said Berjaya Hotels & Resorts group general manager Pravir Mishra.

Travellers from Singapore can now fly direct from Seletar Airport to Redang Airport, reducing the total travel time to Redang island to just one hour and twenty minutes. They can enjoy a hassle-free journey without enduring lengthy check-in and baggage collection queues, making Berjaya Air the choice for a comfortable travel experience.

Travellers from Singapore who look forward to experiencing The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort can complement their holidays by booking a Fly Me Away experience. Starting from S$1,375 (RM4,450) nett per person, this package includes three days two nights’ accommodation with return flight, daily buffet breakfast and airport transfer.

Guests are also welcome to travel on their own terms to experience flexibility by chartering flights to Redang island and enjoy a hassle-free journey when customising their dream vacation.