Berjaya Corp enters into strategic cooperation with China’s Skyworth and Skywell

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) today signed memorandums of strategic cooperation with Skyworth Group Co Ltd, a Chinese company specialising in smart home appliances and technology, and Skywell New Energy Automobile Group Co Ltd, a Chinese manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV).

The memorandums mark the initiation of two alliances aimed at exploring innovation and expansion across vital sectors in Malaysia and the broader Asean region.

The collaboration pairs BCorp with Skyworth to advance smart technologies in Malaysia. It will focus on advancing smart home technology, systems and new energy solutions.

Leveraging each other’s strengths, BCorp is poised to explore using its extensive distribution network to enhance the reach of Skyworth’s innovative smart home appliances and systems across Malaysia, introducing consumers to cutting-edge advancements.

The strategic cooperation will also include developing and implementing green energy solutions, such as residential, commercial and industrial photovoltaic systems, aligning with BCorp’s sustainability goals and contributing to an eco-friendlier future for Malaysia.

In the second collaboration, Berjaya Eco-Drive Sdn Bhd (Berjaya ED), a subsidiary of BCorp, will collaborate with Skywell to establish the Chinese company as a prominent NEV brand in Malaysia and Asean, catalysing NEV growth across the region.

The endeavour may include exploring strategic partnership to advance essential NEV technologies and bolster the NEV ecosystem in the country, thus enhancing the entire NEV landscape in Malaysia.

The memorandum of strategic cooperation between BCorp and Skyworth was executed by BCorp joint CEO Vivienne Cheng Chi Fan and Skyworth chairman Lin Jin. The memorandum between Berjaya ED and Skywell was signed by Berjaya ED director Datuk Tony Khor and Skywell CEO Zhu Ping.

The signing of the memorandums was witnessed by Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, the founder and adviser of BCorp, and Stephen Wong Wang Sang, the founder and controlling shareholder of Skyworth and Skywell.

Tan shared that the strategic collaborations with Skyworth and Skywell herald transformative prospects, poised to revolutionise various sectors across Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

“By combining our collective expertise and leveraging regional strengths, we stand at the forefront to catalyse innovation, foster sustainable development, and illuminate the path towards a more prosperous future for the entire region,” he said.

Wong said he believes that through the joint efforts and sincere cooperation of both parties, they will achieve mutual benefits and win-win objectives, strengthening the training of talents and localisation of the entire industrial chain, new productivity besides creating landmark projects for China-Malaysia economic and trade cooperation.

“We also look forward to further promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and Malaysia in the fields of economy, trade, science and technology, and culture through this cooperation, as well as injecting new impetus into the formulation of a comprehensive strategic partnership between both countries,” he added.