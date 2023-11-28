GP Batteries powers ahead in sustainability drive

PETALING JAYA: GP Batteries International Ltd, a battery expert for more than 50 years, is powering and trailblazing the way towards a sustainable future with the latest bronze medal award in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment for exemplary sustainable practices.

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted business sustainability assessment platform with over 1.6 million companies screened.

In the latest sustainability assessment, EcoVadis conducted an exhaustive evaluation across four pivotal dimensions of sustainability – environment, labour practices and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

GP Batteries not only surpassed the industry average but also outshined over half of the companies assessed worldwide. Notably, in the environment category, GP Batteries secured a remarkable score of 70 points while the industry’s mean score was 48. This achievement underscores GP Batteries’ elevated standards and the resolute efforts invested in ensuring its sustainable practices.

The EcoVadis assessment in-corporates internationally re-cognised standards including the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, conventions by the International Labour Organization, Global Reporting Initiative stan-dards and the ISO 26000 standard.

With over 100,000 companies evaluated under its purview, the EcoVadis assessment stands as a benchmark of sustainability excellence across the globe.

Sustainability has always been at the core of GP Batteries’ business philosophy and operations. Its comprehensive sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework provides a strong foundation for incorporating sustainability into all aspects of its business.

GP Batteries’ mission is to innovate, empower lives as well as motivate positive and sustainable change. This achievement marked a major progress made on recognising ESG as value drivers in the company.

GP Batteries’ Zero Waste to Landfill validations underpin its commitment to be responsible and conscious of optimising the use of resources and minimising waste generation. In 2020, GP Batteries became the first in the battery industry to receive UL’s Zero Waste to Landfill Silver Validation for two battery manufacturing plants in Asean and a nickel metal hydride (NiMH) battery manufacturing plant in Greater China.

Today, six plants across Malaysia, Vietnam and China have achieved Zero Waste to Landfill Gold Validation by reducing waste generation and improving waste diversion. One of them is a manufacturing facility in Tebrau, Johor, which is also the first plant in Malaysia to earn a gold-level validation with a waste diversion level of 95-99%.

Ultimately, GP Batteries aims to have a net-zero future through its commitment towards enhancing sustainable practices to reduce and avoid carbon emissions across the value chain.

The company envisions promoting quality of life through adoption of green energy and development of eco-friendly products. The latest GP Recyko Charge10 is a noteworthy product innovation that reflects this commitment. It is the fastest rechargeable battery system in the world using NiMH. There are 90% or more recyclable materials (by weight) in GP Recyko batteries at the end of the use cycle. Active research and development is ongoing to increase the percentage of recycled content and reduce plastic materials in its batteries.

As GP Batteries continues to ascend as a front-runner in championing sustainability within the battery industry, the company invites all Malaysians to join its efforts to foster a greener and more sustainable future.