Moomoo, Nasdaq reaffirm commitment to empower investors

PETALING JAYA: Moomoo, a subsidiary company of Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings and one of the world’s leading investment and trading platforms, signed a global strategic partnership agreement with financial powerhouse Nasdaq today to reaffirm their joint commitment to investor empowerment and improving market access.

As a next generation digital brokerage, Moomoo Malaysia recognises the importance of providing retail investors with access to products that were once only available to select groups of individuals. Its objective is to utilise technology to empower people from all walks of life with the tools and resources to attain financial independence. Moomoo is committed to promoting financial education by helping people develop critical skills to make rational and informed decisions about their financial futures.

To that end, the Moomoo platform is replete with the resources needed to help investors make better informed decisions in their investment journey, such as its online learning portal Moo Learn and Moomoo Community.

“We hold Nasdaq’s dedication to creating equitable opportunities in high regard, as it mirrors our commitment to fostering financial inclusivity and helping retail investors from diverse backgrounds realise their full potential. Real-time, accurate and in-depth market data are an important means to encourage investors to actively participate in various financial market transactions.

“For many years, we have been promoting close cooperation with major exchanges and data providers globally, including Nasdaq, to provide investors with the best data experience and to seize every investment opportunity,” Robin Xu, senior partner and senior vice-president of Southeast Asia and Oceania at Futu Holdings, said.

Moomoo Malaysia CEO Ivan Mok said, “The ongoing collaboration between Moomoo and Nasdaq underscores our dedication not just to market access but to enriching investors’ knowledge and capabilities.

“Our platform is uniquely positioned to transform how our clients understand and interact with the markets, propelling them towards greater financial empowerment and independence. By making Nasdaq TotalView available for free for a limited time, we are equipping our users with unrivalled insights and fostering a more transparent trading environment. This is about putting powerful tools into the hands of those who were traditionally left out of the conversation – empowering them to make smarter, more informed decisions.”

Brandon Tepper, senior vice-president and global head of data at Nasdaq, said, “We’re continuing to hear from global investors about the need for transparency and their interest in gaining access to the US markets. We’re excited to continue growing our partnership with Moomoo to support retail investors through educational content to help make more informed investment decisions as they navigate the financial ecosystem.”

Working together, the enhanced partnership between Moomoo and Nasdaq is set to introduce more innovative educational initiatives in the future and unlock more opportunities that help empower investors across the globe.