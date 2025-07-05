Melaka launches over 800 initiatives for WTD and WTC 2025

MELAKA: The Melaka government has introduced over 800 initiatives in conjunction with the upcoming World Tourism Day (WTD) and World Tourism Conference (WTC), scheduled to be held in September.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the initiatives were designed to enhance connectivity, accessibility and cultural engagement.

“As we approach WTD 2025, we are proud to unveil even more special programmes, including exclusive promotional accommodation packages, RM10 admission tickets to selected key attractions and RM10 curated menus at participating restaurants.

“Other initiatives include premium golf promotions at four prestigious golf courses in Melaka, revival of traditional games like Dam Aji and Konda Kondi, especially for youth and family tourism, and employment of two additional Melaka River Cruise boats to enrich the river tourism experience.”

He said this in his speech during the pre-launch of WTD 2025, WTC 2025 and the 17th anniversary of Melaka’s recognition as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage City in Banda Hilir here tonight.

Present were Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Melaka State Assembly speaker Datuk Ibrahim Durum, state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad, as well as ambassadors and high commissioners based in Malaysia.

Ab Rauf said a key highlight of the celebration will be the Global Meet Session hosted at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia.

“We estimate the presence of over 3,000 delegates from 159 countries, along with 500 United Nations World Tourism Organisation private sector members, including global tourism leaders, policymakers and international media.

“In conjunction with this, we strongly support the Ministry of Tourism’s initiative to invite all Malaysian states to showcase their tourism strengths at MITC. Let this be a national showcase of unity, diversity and shared prosperity through tourism,” he said. - Bernama