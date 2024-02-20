Naico Malaysia to elevate country’s aerospace profile at Singapore Airshow

PETALING JAYA: In a strategic move to underscore Malaysia’s growing prominence in the global aerospace sector, National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (Naico Malaysia) is set to showcase its expertise and capabilities at the ongoing Singapore Airshow 2024 (SA24).

The airshow, renowned as a premier platform for the aerospace and defence industries, will witness Naico Malaysia’s efforts to propel the nation’s aerospace capabilities to new heights.

“Participation in SA24 marks a significant milestone for Malaysia’s aerospace industry,” said Naico Malaysia CEO Shamsul Kamar Abu Samah at the opening of the Malaysia Pavilion at the airshow, which runs until Feb 25, at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

The Malaysia Pavilion was officially opened by Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar in the presence of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) chairman Tan Sri Dr Sulaiman Mahbob.

Shamsul Kamar said SA24 is an opportunity to demonstrate Malaysia’s advancements, forge global partnerships, and attract investments that will propel it towards its goal of becoming the aerospace hub of Southeast Asia.

“Through strategic initiatives and the unwavering spirit of innovation that defines our industry, we are not just participating; we are setting the stage for the future of aerospace in Malaysia and beyond,” he said.

Shamsul Kamar said Naico Malaysia will engage with several international companies, including those from Japan, China, Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom, as well as numerous original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

“These interactions are pivotal in expanding our global footprint and enhancing our industry’s capabilities through strategic partnerships,” he said.

The Malaysia Pavilion, featuring 10 of the country’s leading aerospace companies and three government agencies, represents the nation’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

In line with the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030, several memoranda of understanding are scheduled to be held at the Malaysia Pavilion to emphasise the country’s aerospace industry’s dedication to collaboration and innovation.

A mini-investment seminar will also be organised by Mida and a roundtable meeting will be hosted by Invest Selangor to highlight the lucrative opportunities within Malaysia’s aerospace sector, inviting global investors and industry stakeholders to explore potential collaborations.

Naico Malaysia, an agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, was formed to lead the overall development of the aerospace industry and oversee the implementation of strategies and initiatives in the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030.

The agency serves as the focal point in linking the aerospace industry players, relevant government ministries and agencies, and academia to collectively work together in strengthening the capability and capacity of Malaysia’s aerospace industry. – Bernama