AKADEMI Wira Muda were crowned champions of the 2025 XCRIIM Cup National Football Championship after defeating KPSA A 2-0 in the Under-12 final held at the Taman Dr. Seenivasagam field here today.

The victory earned the team from Penang RM1,000 in cash, a challenge trophy, medals, certificates of participation and sports equipment.

Runners-up KPSA A had to settle for RM500, along with medals, participation certificates and sports gear.

Third place went to MBI SC B, coached by Awal Hadi Roslan, who edged past USI FC 3-2 in a penalty shootout to determine the third and fourth placing.

The closing ceremony and prize presentation for the tournament, jointly organised by XCRIIM and DRZ Football Academy, was officiated by Perak State Sports Council (MSN) director Mazlan Mohamad.