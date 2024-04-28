Petronas, CelcomDigi team up to support energy sector’s digital, sustainability journey

From left: Gentari head of renewables for Malaysia and Southeast Asia Syed Malek Faisal Syed Mohamad, Aadrin, Albern, Petronas project delivery and technology senior vice-president Mohd Yusri Mohamed Yusof, Gentari deputy CEO Shah Yang Razalli, CelcomDigi chief enterprise business officer Afizulazha Abdullah at the MoU signing ceremony. – CelcomDigital pic