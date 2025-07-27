1-year-old bites cobra to death in Bihar, survives snake attack

A one-year-old boy in Bihar’s Bettiah village bit a cobra snake to death after it coiled around his hand while he was playing near his home.

According to India Today, the child, identified as Govinda, lost consciousness shortly after but was rushed to the hospital and is now stable.

Locals reported that the cobra had slithered too close to the infant, possibly provoking him. In what appeared to be a reflexive reaction, the boy bit the snake, killing it instantly.

Hours later, Govinda’s condition worsened, prompting his family to take him to a nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC). He was later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah for further treatment. Doctors confirmed that the child is now stable and under observation.

Mateshwari Devi, the boy’s grandmother, said Govinda’s mother was collecting firewood nearby when the snake appeared.

“The snake came out, and the child hit it with something and then bit and killed it. It was a gehuaan (cobra). The child is just one-year-old,“ she was quoted as saying.