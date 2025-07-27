Fahmi urges Malaysians to join 1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang campaign

MUAR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has urged Malaysians to participate in the ‘1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang’ campaign as a gesture of national pride and unity.

The initiative encourages citizens to display the national flag at homes, workplaces, and public spaces ahead of National Day and Malaysia Day 2025.

Fahmi, who chairs the National Day and Malaysia Day 2025 Main Committee, emphasised the importance of proper flag etiquette.

“Fly the Jalur Gemilang proudly and properly wherever you are,” he said during the campaign launch at Dataran Tanjung Emas, here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the event, joined by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The minister highlighted that the celebration goes beyond symbolism, serving as a reminder of shared responsibility in nurturing patriotism. “It is a time to reflect on history, honour sacrifices, and renew our commitment to the nation,” he added.

Fahmi also stressed the significance of understanding independence, noting how Malaysia’s diverse communities shaped its identity. He reiterated that unity, strengthened over 68 years through the Federal Constitution, remains vital for national stability. - Bernama