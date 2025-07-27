Bruno Fernandes leads Man Utd to 2-1 win over West Ham in US tour

BRUNO FERNANDES netted a brace as Manchester United began their US tour with a 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League Summer Series on Saturday. The match, held at MetLife Stadium, saw United capitalise on errors by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to secure the win.

Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the fifth minute after Areola fouled Ayden Heaven. The Portuguese midfielder doubled United’s lead in the 52nd minute, capitalising on a poor pass from Areola before chipping the ball over the stranded keeper.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen pulled one back in the 63rd minute with a composed finish, but United held firm despite late pressure. “It’s good to win, even being a friendly—we want to prepare in the best way for the season,“ Fernandes told NBC Sports post-match.

United’s new signing Bryan Mbeumo, an $87 million acquisition, travelled with the squad but did not feature. He could make his debut against Bournemouth in Chicago on Wednesday.

In the earlier game at the same venue, Bournemouth dominated Everton 3-0. Philip Billing, Dango Outtara, and Daniel Adu-Adjei scored for the Cherries, with Everton’s defence struggling throughout - AFP