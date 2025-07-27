Borneo Flora Festival 2025 draws 37,000 visitors on opening day

LABUAN: The Borneo Flora Festival (BFF) 2025 kicked off with a strong turnout, attracting 37,130 visitors on its opening day. The event, themed ‘Borneo Tropical Flora,’ highlights the region’s botanical and cultural diversity through floral parades, garden displays, and traditional performances.

Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), noted the festival’s economic impact.

“With more than 37,000 visitors in just one day, we are already seeing the economic spillover. Hoteliers, food stalls, local artisans and even home-based entrepreneurs are benefiting tremendously from this influx,” she said.

The festival employs an AI-CCTV monitoring system to manage crowd flow and ensure safety. Dr Zaliha added, “Crowd response is overwhelming and reflects the growing popularity of the BFF as a premier tourism and cultural attraction in Labuan.”

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, graced the opening ceremony, adding prestige to the event. The festival also features participation from Sabah, Sarawak, Kalimantan, and Brunei, reinforcing regional cultural ties.

Organisers aim to surpass 50,000 visitors by the festival’s conclusion on July 30.