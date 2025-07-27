Singapore sinkhole incident: Nearby buildings unaffected, says BCA

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has confirmed that preliminary checks show no impact on surrounding buildings following a sinkhole incident at Tanjong Katong Road. Stabilisation works are underway as a precaution to ensure safety, particularly for the adjacent PUB worksite.

BCA engineers inspected nearby structures, including One Amber condominium and landed houses, confirming their structural integrity remains intact. The authority, along with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and PUB, continues to monitor repair efforts and overall site safety.

Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu assured the public that authorities are investigating the cause of the sinkhole. “I understand concerns over building and road safety. PUB is working with BCA and LTA to investigate thoroughly and expedite repairs,“ she stated.

The incident occurred around 5pm on Saturday when a car fell into the sinkhole, with the driver rescued and hospitalised.

Video footage showed workers assisting the woman and preventing further accidents by diverting traffic. Both directions of the affected road remain closed. - Bernama