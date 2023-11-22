Property Genie helps Malaysians through their real estate journeys

KUALA LUMPUR: Finding the right property can be both a significant life milestone and a challenge, especially for first-time property owners. However, online local property tech platform Property Genie is here to help. With a focus on accessibility, efficiency, and optimal user experiences, the platform aims to empower developers, agents, and property enthusiasts alike.

Dedicated to serving the diverse needs of both users and real estate agents, their mission is to make the property investment more accessible and efficient. In the first half of 2023 alone, Malaysia’s total property transaction value reached RM85.37 billion with 184,140 transactions recorded. In addition, as the Malaysian economy recovers, the housing market is expecting a price increase of around 25%. For many aspiring property owners, this is the optimal moment to make their real estate wishes a reality.

To this end, Property Genie offers innovative solutions to help Malaysians find their dream property for their needs – whether that’s buying, renting, or investing in a commercial or residential space. Whether you’re a first-time homeowner or a seasoned entrepreneur, Property Genie has created a search and investment process that is as seamless and informative as possible.

This is reflected in the online interface, meticulously designed with simplicity and ease of use in mind. Throughout the truly extensive selection of property listings, each property’s page has features like interactive maps and high-quality images. This level of attention to detail makes it a smoother process for both buyers and sellers to concentrate on either finding their dream property or closing deals.

While a tech platform at heart, Property Genie also recognises that the property market can remain a complex field to navigate, which is why a human touch is indispensable. Their comprehensive agent directory, which boasts of 300 strong agents, allows buyers to connect with experienced property agents in Malaysia who can offer a guiding hand as well as personalised advice and assistance throughout their property journey. Additionally, the portal provides insights into Malaysia’s leading property developers, giving buyers a clearer understanding of the market landscape.