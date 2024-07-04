RTSO appoints Khairil Anwar as new chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: RTS Operations Pte Ltd (RTSO) has appointed Datuk Khairil Anwar Ahmad as its new chairman, taking over from Datuk Mohd Farid Mohd Adnan, effective March 1, 2024.

RTSO, a joint venture between Prasarana Malaysia Bhd and Singapore rail operator, SMRT Corp Ltd, to operate the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link – a 4km light rail that will ferry passengers between Woodlands North in Singapore and Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru.

In a statement today, RTSO said Khairil Anwar began his career in 1985 at National Electricity Board and has since worked with multiple organisations and served in various capacities including in project management, construction, property development, banking (corporate debt recovery) and engineering consultancy.

Khairil Anwar said he will take cognisance of the scale and strategic importance of the project in bringing significant benefits for both Malaysia and Singapore and in further cementing the deep-rooted and close relationship between the two countries.

RTSO vice-chairman Yap Kim Wah said that given Khairil Anwar’s excellent corporate track record, he will no doubt add not only valuable technical expertise to the board but also steer the management team to successfully deliver this pivotal project of great national importance.

With a capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction and a journey time of about five minutes between the two stations, the RTS Link will provide an easy and comfortable journey between Singapore and Johor Bahru, RTSO said. – Bernama