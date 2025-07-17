RM3 million green project to enhance KLIA’s image for VM2026

SEPANG: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) will allocate RM3 million to launch a landscape enhancement project at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2, aimed at improving the airport’s visual identity and comfort for international visitors ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The project will be led by the National Landscape Department (JLN), with works expected to begin later this month.

Offered through an open tender process, which closed on June 3, the project at present is in its final procurement stage.

According to Minister Nga Kor Ming, the project will include upgrades to arrival and departure zones, key roadways surrounding KLIA, vertical landscaping, and the planting of native and ornamental plant species.

Visual elements will also reflect Malaysia’s multicultural identity, including signage in Bahasa Malaysia, English, Chinese, and Tamil.

“This initiative will enhance the first impression of Malaysia for international tourists and delegates, while also reinforcing KLIA’s role as the country’s main gateway,” said Nga at a press conference held at KLIA today.

He said that the entire development, themed “Harmony in Diversity”, will be designed in-house by JLN landscape architects in collaboration with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

The project is expected to take six months to complete, followed by a one-year maintenance phase before being handed over to MAHB.

In addition to the RM3 million commitment from KPKT, MAHB has also approved a RM30 million investment to further enhance airport facilities.

The joint efforts are part of a broader inter-agency collaboration involving KPKT, the Transport Ministry, Public Works Department, and MAHB to prepare for an expected increase in international arrivals next year.

KLIA is currently operating beyond its original design capacity of 30 million passengers, having reached 32 million in usage this year.

Nga said the upgrades are essential to accommodate future demand and present a cleaner, greener national entry point.

“This is not just about aesthetics. It’s about national image, liveability, and sustainable development,” he said, noting that Malaysia is also serving as President of UN-Habitat, a role that reinforces its responsibility in global urban development leadership.

Nga also highlighted that the improvements come at a time when Malaysia has overtaken Thailand as Asean’s most visited destination.

For the first quarter of 2025, Malaysia recorded 10.1 million international tourist arrivals, ahead of Thailand’s 9.5 million.

“This is the first time since independence that we’ve surpassed Thailand.

“It shows the effectiveness of our strategic efforts under the Madani government. Every Malaysian now has a role to play as a tourism ambassador,” Nga said.

The tourism target for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 has been set at 35 million arrivals, with the KLIA landscape enhancement forming part of the wider national readiness strategy.

Nga closed the speech for a call to welcome the tourists and encourage fellow Malaysians to leave them a long-lasting positive image to the country.

“We must make sure every touchpoint, from the airport onwards, leaves a positive and lasting impression.

“Let’s welcome visitors with warmth, pride, and a sense of unity in diversity,” he said.