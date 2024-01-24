Spectrum Materials opens factory in Negeri Sembilan, its first overseas

PETALING JAYA: Spectrum Materials Malaysia Sdn Bhd launched its first manufacturing facility in the country at Sendayan Techvalley in Negeri Sembilan, with an initial investment of US$7 million (RM33 million) for the first phase development which includes construction, equipment and start-up operations.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority CEO Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman said the company's presence in Malaysia plays a pivotal role in enhancing the overall ecosystem, particularly for the electrical and electronics (E&E) and semiconductor industries and they look forward to seeing Spectrum Materials setting new trends and breaking new ground for the chemical industry.

Meanwhile, InvestKL CEO Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli said, “The choice Spectrum Materials’ made underscores the unparalleled we've built in providing a conducive business environment. Our collaborative approach at InvestKL has not only instilled confidence but has also paved the way for the establishment of their first overseas manufacturing facility and Southeast Asia headquarters. Together with Invest Negeri Sembilan, we chart a path to success – a relationship nurtured built on trust, innovation, and mutual growth.”

Spectrum Materials president and CEO Guofu Chen, remarked, “We are pleased to announce the opening of our latest manufacturing facility and our inaugural overseas facility in Malaysia. This expansion marks the establishment of a world-class facility for the production of semiconductor-grade specialty chemicals – the first-of-its-kind in Malaysia.”

Spectrum Materials, which is based in Fujian province, China, specialises in the development and production of high-purity electronic materials.