Teenage girl reported missing after quarrel with grandmother

KUANTAN: A teenage girl has been reported missing and is believed to have run away from her family home in Kampung Sungai Gabong, Bentong, on May 2.

Bentong police chief, Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar, said preliminary investigations revealed that Nordina Jeka, 14, left the house around 3.15 pm following a disagreement with her grandmother.

“The girl was upset and walked out of the house without informing her grandmother,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the girl’s grandmother searched for her in the surrounding area and near a relative’s house in Jalan Telemong, but the teenager has yet to be located as of today.

Based on police investigations and public information, the last known sighting of the girl was near the Campsite Project in Janda Baik, Bentong.

“The girl is 150 centimetres tall, with a medium build, dark complexion, and weighs about 60 kg. She was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved T-shirt and black jeans,” he said.

Members of the public with any information regarding the girl are urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Bentong District police headquarters control centre at 09-2231999.