Tanco unit signs MoU with China company to build smart AI container port in Port Dickson

PETALING JAYA: Tanco Holdings Bhd, through its 79%-owned subsidiary Midports Holdings Sdn Bhd, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CCCC Dredging (Group) Co Ltd to develop Malaysia’s first smart artificial intelligence (AI) container port in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

According to the agreement, Midports has obtained approval in principle from the Ministry of Transport to develop a port in Port Dickson, named SMART AI Container Port. Construction of the port will contribute to Malaysia's goal of establishing a modern and efficient port hub, accelerating economic development in Negeri Sembilan and bolstering Malaysia's global trade position.

This development is further to the joint venture agreement announced on Feb 27, 2024, between Midports and Menteri Besar Negeri Sembilan (Perbadanan) on undertaking reclamation works necessary for the project.

Established in May 2015 in Shanghai, CCCC Dredging is a specialised sub-group of China Communications Construction Co Ltd, the world’s leading ultra-large infrastructure comprehensive service provider. CCCC Dredging is the largest marine engineering company globally, committed to becoming a world-class dredging, eco-environmental and marine industry group with global competitiveness in technology, management, and quality.

With more than 10,000 employees, registered capital of 11.7 billion yuan (about RM7.6 billion), and total assets exceeding 100 billion yuan, CCCC Dredging leads the world in dredging fleet scale and advancement. It operates nearly 200 vessels with an annual dredging capacity exceeding 800 million cubic metres. Notable projects include Tianjin Port, Yangshan Deep Water Port and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Its parent company, CCCC, is listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The company’s profitability and value-creation capabilities are among the leading global players. In 2023, China Communications Construction ranked 63th in Fortune 500 and was among the top three in the ENR ranking of the 250 largest international contractors. The company boasts a market capitalisation of about RM80 billion.

The smart AI container port will accommodate the largest container ships in the world, enhancing Malaysia’s maritime capabilities and creating new industrial zones.

Tanco Holdings froup managing director Datuk Seri Andrew Tan Juan Suan said, “This collaboration with CCCC Dredging marks a pivotal step towards realising our vision of a world-class port in Port Dickson. The expertise and resources brought by CCCC Dredging will ensure the successful implementation of this project, which is set to drive economic growth and create job opportunities in the region.”

CCCC Dredging chairman Liu Yongman said, “We are pleased to partner with Tanco Holdings on this groundbreaking project. Our combined expertise and resources will pave the way for a state-of-the-art port to boost Malaysia’s maritime infrastructure and set new standards in operational efficiency and environmental sustainability. We are committed to bringing our best capabilities to this strategic initiative and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

The proposed smart AI container port will incorporate cutting-edge technologies to optimise logistics, enhance operational efficiency, and minimise environmental impact. The development will improve maritime logistics for transhipment and gateway containers and contribute to the development of industrial hubs, fostering economic growth in Negeri Sembilan.