ZTE and partners TM, DNB actively building robust 5G network in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: ZTE Malaysia, which entered The Malaysia Book of Records for fastest 5G-A Live Trial at 28 Gbps, is setting a new benchmark for connectivity, empowering network operators to deliver unmatched speeds and superior service quality.

This groundbreaking advancement is the result of strategic collaboration among Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), Telekom Malaysia (TM) and ZTE. Through the collaboration, ZTE is actively building a robust 5G network in Malaysia, addressing specific national needs and driving strategic rollout.

ZTE Malaysia managing director Steven Ge said the goal is to build the best-wired and wireless networks in the region, enabling seamless connectivity and driving innovation across various sectors.

“We are committed to playing a significant role in its digital transformation journey. This commitment is demonstrated by our recent showcase of the 5G mmWave with the world’s fastest download speed, which earned ZTE Malaysia the fastest 5G-A live trial by the Malaysia Book of Records,” he said at the “Unfolding the Intelligent Future 2024” event organised by ZTE Malaysia today.

He added that the dedication to innovation is reflected in substantial investment in research and development (R&D), with 20.4% of the total revenue allocated to R&D in 2023.

ZTE showcased its advancements in 5G infrastructure development and deployment on a global scale, demonstrating the company’s readiness to tailor its solutions to meet the unique demands of Malaysia’s 5G strategy and reaffirming its proactive engagement in the country’s strategic 5G display.

“Our goal is to build the best-wired and wireless networks in the region, enabling seamless connectivity and driving innovation across various sectors,” he stated.

The recognition of this achievement was marked by the presence of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

“This enhancement has not only broadened horizons for consumers but also creates new opportunities for businesses, paving the way for innovative applications and improved digital experiences,” said Ge.