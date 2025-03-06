WORLD number one doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani had to sweat it out to advance to the second round of the Indonesia Open after defeating Taiwan’s Fang Chih Lee-Fang Jen Lee.

In the match held at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, the Malaysian professional duo came from a set down, losing the first 17-21, to win the next two sets 21-17, 21-14.

Awaiting Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin in the second round this Thursday are compatriots Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong, who successfully defeated China’s Xie Hao Nan-Zeng Wei Han 21-12, 21-17.

Also advancing to the next round are the 2025 Malaysia Masters champions, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun.

The world number seven ranked pair had no trouble, taking just 21 minutes to beat their opponents from the US, Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith 21-6, 21-11 in staright games.

“We feel happy to be back in Istora Senayan. We hope we can do well in this tournament,“ said Wei Chong in an audio shared by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to the media.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun will also meet fellow Malaysians Wan Arif Wan Junaidi–Yap Roy King, who were given a walkover after France’s Eloi Adam–Leo Rossi withdrew in the first round.