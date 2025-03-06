Indonesia vows to provide US tariff preferences before June talks

JAKARTA: Indonesia has committed to provide a list of preferred tariffs on U.S. goods before starting a second round of talks with Washington scheduled this month, its senior economy minister said on Wednesday after meeting the U.S. trade envoy.

The U.S. was Indonesia’s third-biggest export destination as of last year, receiving shipments worth $26.3 billion, according to Indonesian government data. The Southeast Asian country booked a $16.8 billion trade surplus with the U.S. in 2024.

Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said Indonesia is ready to accelerate negotiations with the U.S. before the July 3 deadline for reciprocal tariffs set by President Donald Trump in his drive to end U.S. trade deficits with countries worldwide.

The Trump administration has imposed a 32% tariff on Indonesian goods but that has been paused until July along with those targeting other countries.

“We are ready to continue open dialogue and overcome negotiation challenges in tariffs and non-tariff barriers, digital trade... and the issues of economic and national security,“ Airlangga said in a statement.

Reuters was seeking U.S. comment.

Airlangga, who met U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of an OECD meeting in Paris, said Indonesia hopes that a “mature and measured” approach can open space for it to build a strong and long-term partnership with the U.S.

As part of the negotiation, the government has said it wants to increase U.S. energy imports by about $10 billion, including purchases of U.S. fuel, crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas.

The main Indonesian exports to the U.S. include electronics, apparel and clothing, and footwear.