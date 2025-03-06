Close shave for 16 people involved in six-vehicle crash in Bidor

IPOH: Sixteen people, including four children, cheated death in a six-vehicle crash at Kilometre (KM) 341.5 of the southbound lane of the North-South Expressway (NSE) near Bidor tonight.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a team from Bidor Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the location 15 kilometres away after the department received a distress call at 7.26 pm.

“The crash involved five cars and a five-ton lorry carrying fish, and there were no victims stuck or with serious injuries, only dizziness and trauma.

“The accident is believed to have happened when the lorry could not brake in time and hit the Proton Exora, which then hit the other cars,” he said in a statement tonight.

Eight men, including an Arab man driving the Proton Exora, along with four women and four children were involved in the crash, he said.

The four victims who suffered trauma and dizziness were taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment and operations ended at 8.20 pm.

The official PLUS Trafik X account meanwhile announced that the vehicles involved in the accident have been moved and both the right and left lanes that were temporarily closed have been reopened to traffic, but traffic was still slow moving.