Victoria’s Secret says cyber incident led to temporary website shut down

VICTORIA’s Secret on Tuesday disclosed that a security incident relating to its information technology systems had led it to temporarily shut down its website for a few days last week.

The company said it shut down corporate systems and e-commerce website on May 26 and immediately enacted response protocols to contain and prevent unauthorized network access. Its website was restored on May 29.

The lingerie maker said the breach did not impact its financial results for the first quarter or cause a material disruption to its operations, but the second quarter could be hit by the additional expenses incurred following the incident.

It even said it expects first-quarter sales and adjusted diluted earnings per share to meet or exceed the higher-end of its previously issued forecast.

Victoria’s Secret, however, delayed its first-quarter results, scheduled on June 5, saying the restoration process of its website prevented employees from accessing certain systems and information needed for the release of the results.

The cyber incident at Victoria’s Secret follows several such incidents at fashion and retail brands including Richemont -owned Cartier as well as Marks & Spencer.

Cartier told customers on Tuesday it had its website hacked and some client data stolen, according to an email seen by Reuters.

The incident at Victoria’s Secret also affected some functions in its namesake and PINK stores, the company said, adding that these have now been restored.

Shares of the company were up about 2% in early trading on Tuesday.