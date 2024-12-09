Anwar chairing MTPMA63 meeting in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is chairing the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Action Council (MTPMA63) Meeting 1/2024 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here.

Anwar arrived for the meeting at 2.28 pm today, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also present are the three Sabah Deputy Chief Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Datuk Shahelmey Yahya; three Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas; several Sabah and Sarawak state ministers and other council members.

Earlier, Anwar visited Felda Sahabat in Lahad Datu to attend the ‘’Karnival Segalanya Felda” this morning as part of his two-day official visit to Sabah.