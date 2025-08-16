Helang Putih returns as official mascot for Sukma Selangor 2026

THE white eagle, Helang Putih, has been reintroduced as the official mascot for the 22nd edition of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) Selangor 2026.

The event will take place from 15 to 24 August next year.

This marks the second time the mascot has been featured, having first appeared when Selangor hosted the games in 1998.

The launch of the logo, mascot, and theme for SUKMA and Para SUKMA 2026 was officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

A pair of Helang Putih mascots were unveiled, representing strength and the spirit of youth.

The theme for this edition, “Rentak Kita, Aksi Kita,“ was also announced.

The male and female mascot designs symbolise unity, inclusivity, and athlete synergy.

The iconic Selangor colours of red, yellow, and white dominate their appearance.

Amirudin expressed confidence that hosting the biennial event would positively impact national sports development.

He urged all involved parties to give their best focus, emphasising that the event reflects the nation’s image.

The ceremony was held at Dewan Raja Muda Musa.

Also present were KSU of the Youth and Sports Ministry Datuk Dr K. Nagulendran and MOM President Tan Sri Dr Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

Selangor Exco for Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship Mohd Najwan Halimi, who chairs the SUKMA 2026 organising committee, reaffirmed Selangor’s commitment to a successful event.

He stated that all events from the previous edition in Sarawak would be retained.

The approach ensures SUKMA stays true to its original goal of nurturing new talents.

Najwan highlighted the importance of providing equal opportunities for athletes from all states.

The ultimate aim is to produce athletes who can bring glory to the nation. - Bernama