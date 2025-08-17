Khe Wei yakin Pearly-Thinaah mampu raih pingat di Kejohanan Dunia

KUALA LUMPUR: Former national women’s doubles player Woon Khe Wei is confident that the Pearly Tan-M Thinaah pair can bring home a medal at the 2025 World Badminton Championships in Paris.

Khe Wei said the pair is currently ranked second in the world and has shown consistent performance this year.

“Their performance this year is good and quite consistent. The style of play is also interesting and good,“ he said.

He hopes Pearly-Thinaah can bring home Malaysia’s first medal in the women’s doubles event.

Khe Wei reminded the pair not to be too confident with the easy draw they got.

However, he believes that the mental and physical preparations have been made to achieve success.

Pearly-Thinaah received a bye in the first round and is expected to face the Indonesian pair in the quarter-finals.

The record of previous meetings favors the national pairing- Bernama