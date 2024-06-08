Targeted diesel subsidy: Traders display good level of compliance - Armizan

SEPANG: The majority of traders display good level of compliance throughout the two-month period of the targeted diesel subsidy initiative, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said that the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) received only 83 public complaints about the increase in prices of goods and services following the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy under Ops Kesan 2.0, which began on June 8.

Armizan said during that period, the KPDN enforcement division issued 244 written notices under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, and 10 investigation papers were opened.

He said that during the same period, 24,666 business premises across the country were inspected under Ops Kesan 2.0.

“Overall, during the two-month initial phase of the targeted diesel subsidy implementation, the number of profiteering cases was small and under control,” he said after officiating 5 Petrol KLIA Pit Stop here today.

KPDN has been implementing Ops Kesan 2.0 since June 8, to ensure that there is no adjustment of prices of goods and services with profiteering elements.

Starting June 10, the price of diesel at all retail stations across the peninsula has been set at RM3.35 per litre, which is the market price without subsidy, based on the May 2024 average according to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

Meanwhile, Armizan urged all petrol station operators to comply with existing laws, including the Petroleum Development Act 1974 and the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He said that since 2022, the KPDN enforcement division has recorded 642 offences at petrol stations.