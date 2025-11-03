Adaptability key to success

SUREN Rajakumar’s position as the area manager of a chain store in Singapore reflects his ability to adapt to his surroundings, while demonstrating versatility in managing people and operations as he oversees 15 stores throughout the island.

To him, the choice of a tertiary education programme is just as important as choosing the right career.

“I completed my diploma in computer forensics in 2016 and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Computer Forensic (Hons) in 2022 from the Department of Information Sciences & Computing under the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE) at Management and Science University (MSU).”

Suren wishes to follow in the footsteps of his father, who is a police officer. He chose computer forensics after reflecting on career choices and consulting his parents, due to his deep interest in technologies such as smartphones, tablets and computers.

“Although my background is in technology, I transitioned to the retail industry to explore new opportunities and grow my career in business,” he said.

This transition meant he had to take on significant responsibilities, including supervising 15 store managers and guiding them in sales management, while ensuring exceptional customer service.

As area manager, his role extends beyond merely overseeing operations to handling customer complaints about product quality or pricing, including managing manpower during emergencies such as staff absences.

“In such situations, I step in to support my team because teamwork is essential,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is to provide value to customers, so that they remain loyal.”

“We strive to make a difference wherever we can.”

For Suren, MSU played a crucial role in shaping his holistic approach to leadership.

“During my time at MSU, I balanced academics with extracurricular activities,” he said. “As president of Kelab Kembara in the students & career development (SCD) department, I was trained to lead and represent the student council. These experiences taught me to think differently, multitask, and develop problem-solving skills that have been invaluable in transforming my life and excelling in my career.”

He encourages future graduates to adopt a mindset of continuous learning. “Always be open to learning and be ready to absorb the knowledge around you,” he advised. “Apply what you learn to your journey and always strive for growth.”

“The experienced and knowledgeable lecturers, combined with the evolving campus, provide an ideal space for students to thrive,” said Suren in lauding MSU’s supportive and dynamic environment.

Suren’s journey is testament to the power of adaptability, teamwork and holistic growth, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.

Apart from FISE, MSU houses the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative arts, the School of Graduate Studies, the Graduate School of Management, and the Centre for Fundamental Studies.

As one of the top universities in Malaysia, MSU prioritises student development to enhance graduate employability as 99% of its graduates successfully secure emloyment within six months of their graduation.

There are also various skills enhancement programmes at MSU, aimed to improve students competitiveness being offered to students. The Graduate Employability Skills (GEmS) and Personal Enrichment Competencies (PEC) programmes at MSU serve to improve the students’ soft skills.

For a full range of information on undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at MSU, contact 03-5521 6868 or email to info@msu.edu.my. Any additional information can be obtained by visiting www.msu.edu.my