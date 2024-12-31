Bridging the gap between industry and academia

AT Wilmington Metropolitan University, California (WMU) the view of education is different, as they believe access to education is important. WMU currently is registered in California and recognised as a digital university with its registered office there.

WMU is sponsored by the Edu Assist International Association (EAIA), US a non-profit organization that empowers its members through career and academic skills.

WMU offers programs ranging from Certificate to Doctorate levels. The curriculum of WMU programmes is mapped against current industry competencies. Being a digital university, we offer a flexible learning journey where our learners can accumulate credit points and graduate upon meeting the completion criteria.

By leveraging technology and enhancing efficiency, we have redesigned the learning process to offer programmes that lead to recognized qualifications, including diplomas, bachelor, Master, and doctorate degrees. Our programmes are offered online, and we are dedicated to providing students with an engaging and effective online learning experience.

Being a progressive university, WMU has established itself to become an industry driven university rather than a conventional one, which emphasises academia. Numerous strategies have been put in place to embrace to embrace industries as partners in delivering academic programmes that meet the technological aspects of industry.

To start with, WMU has developed the recognition of prior experiential learning (RPEL) to confer diploma, bachelor masters as well as doctorate programmes by taking into consideration work related experience for credit migration into these programmes at WMU.

To ensure the credibility of the certification is safeguarded, stringent procedures are put in place to evaluate the credentials of RPEL applications.

Conferment of Professorship and Honorary Doctorate Award

WMU held its maiden WMU professorship and doctorate awards ceremony recently to recognise the achievement of individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their work, regarded as inspirational and innovative, including in industry.

Among the recipients, YAM Tengku Puan Panglima Tunku Puteri Jawahir binti Almarhum Tuanku Ja’afar Al Haj, Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Ramli, Datuk Dr Lim Kiam Lam from Ann Joo Resources Berhad and Datin Paduka Dr Shuhaimi Baba, well-known director and film-maker.

This would be an annual event and a Hall of Fame would be established for this purpose.