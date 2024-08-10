Fostering future innovators

TODAY the role of educators in higher education extends beyond just imparting knowledge but also encompasses nurturing innovators poised to transform and impact industry.

Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) stands out as a beacon of academic excellence, where lecturers not only educate but also engage in groundbreaking research, paving the way for students to thrive in the real world.

Professor Dr Phang Sook Wai, from the Faculty of Applied Sciences (FOAS), TAR UMT, epitomises their commitment to fostering academic prowess and real-world impact.

Dr Phang’s dedication to guiding students in meaningful projects accentuates the university’s emphasis on mentorship and practical learning. This at times goes beyond the university where she collaborates with academics from other institutions to help students in their academic progress.

Chia Min Rui, who successfully journeyed from TAR UMT’s Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Analytical Chemistry to pursuing her PhD at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), said she was influenced by the university’s stimulating environment and supportive faculty, including her chemistry lecturer, Dr Phang, who ignited her passion for chemistry and encouraged her curiosity.

In the pursuit of her PhD at UKM, Chia, together with other PhD candidates, is working on a research project to synthesise an active and intelligent food packaging film, a project that aligns with her passion for addressing food wastage and food insufficiency.

She is one of the co-supervisors for this project, alongside Prof Dr Ishak Ahmad, the dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology at UKM, and Dr Noorul Syuhada, another co-supervisor. They are focusing on different aspects of the research.

“Dr Phang is an experienced and knowledgeable researcher, especially in the field of conducting polymers. She was always available to guide me with patience and selflessly shares her experience and expertise.

The one special quality in Dr Phang, which makes one feel comfortable working and collaborating with her, is her friendly attitude, which motivated and gave me the confidence to pursue my PhD,” Chia shared.

“I am deeply passionate about helping my students grow, especially for research projects that involve academics from other universities. These collaborations not only expand our knowledge but also provide invaluable learning experiences for everyone involved.

It has been an absolute joy working with Chia and fellow academics of UKM on this research project. Chia’s dedication and perseverance in exploring new frontiers of knowledge have been truly inspiring. Together, we have achieved milestones that we never thought possible, and I’m excited to see where our collaboration will take us,” said Dr Phang.

In taking their research work a step further, the team emerged as the champion when they presented their project at the Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor (KPS) #Ekovative Challenge 2022.

In addition, their research project was also presented at the Sustainable Packaging Summit in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the most prestigious global competition in 2023 for sustainable packaging innovation, which achieved a first in the ‘Pre-Commercialised Active & Intelligent’ category with its starch-polyaniline biopolymer film.

