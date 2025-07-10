Malaysia urges stronger ASEAN-Switzerland ties for peace and rule of law

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN and Switzerland must deepen collaboration to uphold peace, dialogue, and international law amid rising global instability, said Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Speaking at the Trilateral Meeting between Switzerland and the ASEAN Secretariat, he highlighted shared values in peace, human rights, and humanitarian efforts.

The meeting, held alongside the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, emphasised the need for collective advocacy in a world increasingly marked by conflict.

Mohamad stressed ASEAN’s role in uniting nations, including major powers, to address common challenges.

“Together, ASEAN and Switzerland should lend a collective voice to advocate for dialogue and peace. This is vital in a world where warlike-language has come to occupy significant space,“ he said.

Mohamad also called for accountability in conflicts such as Gaza, stating, “It is imperative that Israel be held accountable for its relentless atrocities and persistent violations of international law.”

Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis echoed concerns over global instability, reaffirming Switzerland’s commitment to multilateralism.

“The world is getting crazy,“ he remarked, citing conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and Myanmar.

He emphasised Switzerland’s dedication to peaceful dispute resolution, guided by the UN Charter.

ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn also attended the meeting, reinforcing the importance of regional and international cooperation. – Bernama