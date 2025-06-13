IT has been billed as the biggest and baddest show in rock and metal history.

With a line-up featuring Metallica, Pantera, Alice in Chains and many other genre luminaries, Black Sabbath’s final show at Villa Park, Birmingham is set to be something special.

With the good and the great lining up to pay tribute to the act many credit for laying the blueprint for a genre, it was no surprise that tickets for the big farewell sold out in record time - 16 minutes in fact!

Now, it has been confirmed Back to the Beginning concert will be livestreamed for audiences worldwide to watch. Done on a pay-per-view basis, the livestream will be on the Back to the Beginning website, and tickets for the stream are on sale now.

With lead singer Ozzy Osbourne in declining health, chances of any more live shows, whether as a solo artiste or for Sab one-offs, were already slim. Osbourne has admitted to feeling anxious over the show and but is determined to sign off in style.

He will be joined one last time on stage by Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass) and Bill Ward (drums) as Black Sabbath pull the curtains down on a long illustrious career that has seen the band achieve legendary status.

With seminal albums such as Paranoid, Vol 4 and Masters of Reality, the Birmingham outfit laid the foundations for heavy metal. The quartet has most certainly earned the plaudits and deserve all the acclaim that they are being showered with.

Tune in for what is sure to be an unrivalled musical extravaganza.

The raw livestream will begin at 10pm on July 5, and those who have bought its tickets will continue to have access of the concert footage in its entirety for another 48 hours afterwards.