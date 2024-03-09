Music education unleashes talent of special needs

The air was awash with very special melodies and rhythms when a concert aptly called ‘Unveiling Uniqueness’, featuring the musical artistry of persons with disabilities, was held at Brickfields Asia College recently.

A total of 36 musicians, chosen from over 100 audition entries, participated in the show.

“To me, the whole concert was a huge success as it provided a golden opportunity for the special needs musicians

to show off their talent, nurtured for many years through classes and workshops,” said organising chairperson Edwin Nathaniel.

“The whole idea of the concert was not only to show their talent but also to give them the confidence to face an audience, and have confidence in themselves so that one day they can work independently, either as teachers of music or in jobs where they can earn an independent living.”

Nathaniel, who is vice-president of Musicians for Musicians (MFM), has spent many years teaching music to special needs adults.

Among the performers was Sarah Ow, who was diagnosed with mild autism and borderline attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) as a child. When she was introduced to the piano at the age of eight, her teachers noticed she had perfect pitch, a rare ability to identify and create a perfect note that only a few people possess.

Her mother Tan Li-Ling felt that the concert opened many doors for Ow, who can play the guitar and keyboard. She currently sings and plays with Zimi’J, a band run by autistic artistes.

“The concert provided a rare opportunity for all the talented musicians, including Sarah, to come together and unite under one banner, thus ensuring all the years spent training in music have now culminated in this wonderful concert,” Tan said.

Nathaniel felt there is a lack of understanding among society on the musical talents of special needs children and adults. This issue was addressed by the concert. It served to open the eyes of the community on how musical education is an important component for special needs persons to thrive and possibly gain an avenue for earning an income.

“Having run a music school, Music Mart, for many years, hundreds of such talented special needs individuals have walked through the doors and displayed their talent in music,” he said, admitting to having been taken aback by their abilities.

“This really shocked me and eventually a band Zimi’J was formed in 2018, with guitarist Joshua Danial Johnson as the leader,” he added.

“Today, the band is a success with Salvador Augustine as lead vocalist, and Maxx Lim on keyboard. That both are a successful part of this concert proves their talent and resilience,” said Nathaniel, who hopes they will produce their own album one day.

One performer who stood out during the concert was pianist Clarence Kang, who has autistic spectrum disorder and ADHD. However, this has not been a barrier for him to develop into a global artiste.

All proceeds from the concert and also donations are directed to MFM for the benefit and promotion of persons with disabilities who are aspiring and accomplished musicians.