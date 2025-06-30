Boatman in Perhentian tragedy remanded after drug test positive

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A boatman linked to the fatal boat accident near Pulau Perhentian has been remanded for three days following a positive drug test.

The 22-year-old suspect will be held until Wednesday as authorities investigate under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The tragic incident occurred at 10.30 pm on Saturday, claiming the lives of three passengers: S. Arumugam, 40, his three-year-old daughter A. Sarrvihka, and their relative V. Vennpani, 10.

Two others sustained injuries, with one in critical condition, while 10 passengers survived.

According to Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu, the boatman had five prior drug-related offenses.

The victims were returning from dinner on Pulau Perhentian Kecil to Perhentian Besar when a large wave capsized the boat.