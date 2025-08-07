Sudan army destroys Emirati aircraft, kills 40 mercenaries in Darfur

PORT SUDAN: Sudan’s army-aligned state TV reported that the air force destroyed an Emirati aircraft transporting Colombian mercenaries at Nyala airport in Darfur, killing at least 40 people.

A military source confirmed to AFP that the UAE plane was “bombed and completely destroyed” upon landing at the paramilitary-controlled airport.

No immediate response was issued by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) or the United Arab Emirates regarding the incident.

State TV claimed the aircraft originated from a Gulf airbase, carrying foreign fighters and military supplies intended for the RSF, which dominates Darfur.

Sudan’s army, under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has repeatedly accused the UAE of supplying drones and advanced weapons to the RSF through Nyala airport.

The UAE denies these allegations despite corroborating reports from UN experts, US officials, and international bodies.

Satellite imagery from Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab revealed Chinese-made drones stationed at Nyala airport.

In June, witnesses reported another cargo plane being bombed shortly after landing at the same location.

Sudan’s government recently alleged UAE involvement in recruiting Colombian mercenaries for the RSF, citing documented evidence.

UN experts have verified the presence of Colombian fighters in Darfur since late 2024.

Pro-army coalition Joint Forces reported over 80 Colombian mercenaries aiding the RSF in El-Fasher, Darfur’s last army-held capital.

Several were allegedly killed in recent RSF offensives involving drone and artillery strikes.

The army released footage purportedly showing Colombian mercenaries, though AFP could not independently verify the videos.

Colombia’s foreign ministry previously acknowledged its citizens’ involvement in Sudan’s conflict, expressing regret.

Colombian mercenaries, often ex-military or former guerrillas, have been deployed in Yemen and Gulf conflicts under UAE contracts.

Sudan’s three-year war has resulted in tens of thousands dead, 13 million displaced, and severe famine conditions. - AFP