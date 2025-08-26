STEAM rises to the challenge

IN a world rapidly shaped by technology, innovation, and global inter-connectivity, the future belongs to those who can think critically, collaborate across disciplines, and develop creative solutions to complex problems.

An education rooted in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, collectively known as STEAM is more essential than ever in preparing the next generation to meet both challenges and opportunities ahead.

STEAM education offers a dynamic and integrated approach that connects logic with creativity, theory with hands-on practice, and innovation with empathy.

It equips learners not only with technical skills but also with critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and an entrepreneurial mindset; skills vital for success in today’s fast-changing, technology-driven world.

Since 2023, UTAR through its impactful STEAM Outreach programme expands traditional STEM learning by incorporating the arts, creating a more creative, balanced, and engaging educational experience. Students are encouraged to explore, experiment, and apply their knowledge in meaningful, real-world contexts instead of memorising facts.

UTAR’s STEAM Outreach is built on a mission to make STEAM education accessible, engaging, and transformative for all. To date, the programme has reached over 29,000 participants through more than 100 hands-on activities including workshops, science carnivals, design competitions and interactive talks.

It actively engages primary and secondary students, teachers, and members of the wider community by offering opportunities to design, build, and innovate.

Head of STEAM Outreach, Dr Ong Kiah Ju said: “This initiative does more than deliver knowledge; it inspires curiosity, fosters creativity and nurtures a sense of purpose.

By involving academia, industry experts, and community members, UTAR’s STEAM Outreach encourages learners to tackle real-world challenges, apply interdisciplinary thinking, and co-create sustainable solutions. Through these activities conducted, students are empowered to become change makers of tomorrow.”

The programme’s alignment with Malaysia’s national education priorities and its support from funding agencies, such as the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), further strengthen its impact.

With a community-focused and inclusive approach, UTAR ensures that learners from all backgrounds have equal access to quality STEAM education, demonstrating a strong commitment to equity and national development.

Dr Ong added, “As the world continues to evolve, so too must our approach to education. STEAM is no longer just an educational option. It is a future-ready necessity, and at UTAR, the journey to empower the next generation of innovators, creators, and leaders is already well underway.”

Visit UTAR Open Day on 6-7 Sept 2025 from 9am to 4.30pm at both Kampar and Sungai Long campuses. For more information, go to www.utar.edu.my or call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus), 03- 9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).