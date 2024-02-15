  1. Education

Taylor’s celebrates 50 years of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations

Over 500 local and international Chinese students celebrated the 50th Anniversary of China-Malaysia Diplomatic RelationsOver 500 local and international Chinese students celebrated the 50th Anniversary of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations

SUBANG JAYA: The 50th Anniversary of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations Chinese New Year Gala celebration was hosted by the China Students and Scholars Association in Malaysia on the grounds of Taylor’s Lakeside Campus recently.

To mark the auspicious occasion in the Lunar Calendar, the event welcomed over 500 local and international Chinese students from various universities across Malaysia to come together, share traditions, experience the warmth of familial bonds, amidst their academic pursuits.

$!His Excellency Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia officiating the 2024 Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations
His Excellency Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia, and Dato’ Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, President of Malaysia-China Friendship Association, attended the event and commended the organisers on the successful partnerships symbolising the meaningful collaboration, strengthening international relations, while building bridges of understanding between the nations.

$!Professor Barry Winn, Vice-Chancellor and President of Taylor’s University highlighted the celebration was testament to the university’s dedication to creating a home away from home for Chinese students pursuing their education in Malaysia
Vice-Chancellor and President of Taylor’s University, Professor Barry Winn, said: “As we embark on our 55th year together, with a diverse student body from 100 countries, we make it a key focus to consistently champion international relations and multicultural diversity.

“Today’s Chinese New Year Gala celebration is a testament to our dedication to creating a home away from home for our Chinese students, who make up our biggest international student cohort. These festivities provide an opportunity for everyone to come together, irrespective of cultural backgrounds, to share in the joy of the season.”

$!(5th from Left to Right) His Excellency Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia; Dato’ Loy Teik Ngan, Group Executive Chairman, Taylor’s Education Group; Professor Barry Winn, Vice-Chancellor and President, Taylor’s University; Dato’ Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, President, Malaysia-China Friendship Association; Mr Zhao Changtao, Counsellor of Education, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia; and Ms Zhang Tian, Education Secretary of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia at the 2024 Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations by Overseas Students &amp; Scholars’ Chinese New Year Gala
With vibrant decorations as well as food and beverage booths, the celebration featured various performances, including cultural showcases and lucky draws, with prizes that included sponsored airline tickets by China Southern Airlines. As the evening drew to a close, students expressed their gratitude for the chance to celebrate the Year of the Dragon in a welcoming and inclusive environment, forging new friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

