Taylor’s celebrates 50 years of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations

SUBANG JAYA: The 50th Anniversary of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations Chinese New Year Gala celebration was hosted by the China Students and Scholars Association in Malaysia on the grounds of Taylor’s Lakeside Campus recently. To mark the auspicious occasion in the Lunar Calendar, the event welcomed over 500 local and international Chinese students from various universities across Malaysia to come together, share traditions, experience the warmth of familial bonds, amidst their academic pursuits.

His Excellency Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia, and Dato’ Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, President of Malaysia-China Friendship Association, attended the event and commended the organisers on the successful partnerships symbolising the meaningful collaboration, strengthening international relations, while building bridges of understanding between the nations.

Vice-Chancellor and President of Taylor’s University, Professor Barry Winn, said: “As we embark on our 55th year together, with a diverse student body from 100 countries, we make it a key focus to consistently champion international relations and multicultural diversity. “Today’s Chinese New Year Gala celebration is a testament to our dedication to creating a home away from home for our Chinese students, who make up our biggest international student cohort. These festivities provide an opportunity for everyone to come together, irrespective of cultural backgrounds, to share in the joy of the season.”