The need to adapt to change

The combined approaches of Management and Science University (MSU) to 21st-century learning and industry-driven education have resulted in updated curricula and programmes. They enhance current and future pools of talent to be equipped to rise to the needs of global and international companies.

Thus MSU remains on the lookout for innovative approaches to talent enhancement in sustaining business leadership beyond the national boundary to the global arena.

There is no doubt the cost of doing business has changed. Global organization and establishments at all levels of management in corporate and industrial sectors seek cost effective ways to stay afloat, adapting to the constant changes in stock exchanges and capital markets.

One vital question remains: Are organisations and management able to adopt and adapt to the trend of disruptive changes?

The MSU Master of Business Administration (MBA), offered at its Graduate School of Management (GSM), is geared towards providing the most critical skills needed at the business and management marketplace.

It remains high on the priority list of 21st-century education for professionals and leaders seeking to equip themselves with the latest in technology know-how and leadership mindset in line with changing global trends.

Adopting international standards of industry best practices, the MSU MBA modules pioneer new directions in building capacity and enhancing key abilities for all levels across the management spectrum, in business innovation and strategy. It covers decision-making skills across entrepreneurial, managerial, financial, information communication technology (ICT), governance, and human resource management.

The MSU MBA seeks to introduce real-world learning into classrooms, for an immersive 360-degree experiential learning that provides exposure to those in need of best practices.

With emphasis on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), the MSU MBA incorporates practical dimensions in developing top-tier management skills encompassing entrepreneurial leadership, strategic management, Islamic finance, project management, and key business and management knowledge for the 21st-century market.

The MSU MBA’s combination of affordable fees, world-class teaching, and leading industry collaborations has enabled the creation of a sustainable network of graduates and managers well-prepared to meet the demands of management and business using the latest tools of technology and learning.

The MSU series titled ‘CEO Talks’ and ‘Entrepreneur Talks’ provide MBA students with the opportunity to be up-close and personal with global CEOs on cross-sectional approaches across the business and management spectrum.

MSU currently holds a position in the QS Top 100 among the best young universities in the world, the QS Top 150 among the best universities in Asia, the QS Top 30 among the best universities in Southeastern Asia and the QS Top 301+ for graduate employability ranking. MSU is also listed in the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2025 and the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2024.

Besides the MBA programme, the GSM also offers PhD and master‘s programmes in Management/Business, Accounting/Finance, Management, Educational Management and Leadership, Education (TESL), International Business, Counselling and Guidance, Fashion Business, International Hospitality and Tourism Management, International Event Management, Counselling and Guidance and Early Childhood Education.

For a full range and information on postgraduate programmes offered at MSU, please call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my