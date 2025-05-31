Malaysian Haj pilgrim dies in Makkah from heart attack

MAKKAH: A Haj pilgrim from Johor Bahru, Johor, died at the King Abdul Aziz Hospital here yesterday due to a heart attack.

Misnan Ahmad, 60, who was a pilgrim on flight KT46 and residing at the Diary Al Saad residential building here, was confirmed dead at 7.50 am local time.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar extended his condolences to the deceased’s wife, who is also in the Holy Land, and to other family members.

“Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will handle the burial arrangements and we expect the funeral to be conducted today,” he said at a press conference at TH Headquarters here today.

He added that TH would also hand over the death benefit aid to the next-of-kin and arrange for a ‘Badal Haj’ (Haj performed on behalf of another) for the deceased during this Haj season.

To date, five Malaysian Haj pilgrims have been confirmed to have died in Makkah.