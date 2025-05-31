$!guardian launches MYguardian rewards in its guardianMY app

Guardian Malaysia has officially launched MYguardian Rewards, a brand-new, fully digital loyalty programme integrated within its guardianMY app. This innovative platform aims to redefine the everyday shopping experience for Malaysians by offering a gamified and personalised approach centred around well-being.
Launched at a vibrant event in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 29 May 2025, featuring a hot air balloon fiesta and a special concert by the iconic hip-hop group KRU, MYguardian Rewards marks a significant step in Guardian’s mission to empower Malaysians to “Own Your Beautiful” through a focus on wellness, value, and everyday enjoyment.
Priscilla Wu, Managing Director of Guardian Malaysia and Brunei, stated, “The MYguardian Rewards platform is more than just a typical loyalty initiative. It’s an intuitive digital ecosystem specifically designed for our customers. It’s built for YOU, the customers of Guardian, offering immediate, personalised rewards and exclusive experiences with every scan – and best of all, it’s FREE.”
One App, Instant Rewards:
The MYguardian Rewards programme prioritises simplicity and immediate benefits, offering:
Instant Points & Rebates: Earn points with every purchase and redeem them instantly both in-store and online.
Automatic Contest Entries: Every purchase automatically enters members into contests.
Daily Offers: Access to exclusive daily deals.
Personalised Birthday Treats: Special rewards during members’ birthday month.
Student Pass Tuesdays: Students over 21 years old can enjoy an extra 10% discount on Tuesdays by showing their student ID.
Generous Sign-Up Bonuses: New members receive 10 times the reward points on their first purchase and a complimentary RM250 Guardian voucher upon registration.
A Night to Remember
To celebrate the official launch, guardian hosted a special MYguardian Rewards Fiesta at TRX, featuring a soaring hot air balloon experience, interactive booths, and an electrifying concert headlined by legendary hip hop group KRU, making it a night to remember for fans and members alike.
A Purpose Beyond Profit
“At guardian, we believe that beauty and wellness go hand in hand with responsibility,” said Priscilla. “MYguardian Rewards reflects our vision to build a healthier, more empowered community—while making every shopping experience feel like a celebration. We want our customers to ‘Own Your Beautiful. Take charge of your well-being, your rewards, and your future.”
Sign up for the MYguardian Rewards programme on the guardianMY app today and start earning the rewards you deserve.