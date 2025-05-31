$!guardian launches MYguardian rewards in its guardianMY app

Guardian Malaysia has officially launched MYguardian Rewards, a brand-new, fully digital loyalty programme integrated within its guardianMY app. This innovative platform aims to redefine the everyday shopping experience for Malaysians by offering a gamified and personalised approach centred around well-being.

Launched at a vibrant event in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 29 May 2025, featuring a hot air balloon fiesta and a special concert by the iconic hip-hop group KRU, MYguardian Rewards marks a significant step in Guardian’s mission to empower Malaysians to “Own Your Beautiful” through a focus on wellness, value, and everyday enjoyment.

Priscilla Wu, Managing Director of Guardian Malaysia and Brunei, stated, “The MYguardian Rewards platform is more than just a typical loyalty initiative. It’s an intuitive digital ecosystem specifically designed for our customers. It’s built for YOU, the customers of Guardian, offering immediate, personalised rewards and exclusive experiences with every scan – and best of all, it’s FREE.”