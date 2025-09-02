Algerian boxer Khelif appeals to CAS over World Boxing genetic test ban

BERLIN: Algerian Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif has formally appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against World Boxing’s decision to bar her from competitions unless she undergoes genetic sex testing.

The appeal seeks to overturn the ruling and allow Khelif to compete at the 2025 World Boxing Championships without undergoing the controversial test.

CAS confirmed it had dismissed her request to suspend the decision while the case undergoes full consideration through the arbitration process.

“The parties are currently exchanging written submissions and, with their agreement, a hearing will be scheduled,“ CAS added in its official statement.

Khelif won gold in the women’s welterweight division at the Paris Games amid an ongoing gender eligibility dispute that began when she was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships.

The International Boxing Association had previously declared her ineligible based on sex chromosome test results before the IOC stripped the organisation of its governing status.

World Boxing introduced mandatory sex testing for all competitors in May and specifically stated that Khelif would not be allowed to compete until she underwent such testing.

President Boris van der Vorst later apologised for naming Khelif in the announcement, acknowledging that her privacy should have been protected throughout the process.

The 26-year-old boxer was due to compete in a World Boxing tournament in the Netherlands in June but ultimately chose to skip the event entirely.

Khelif has consistently maintained that she was born female and has an extensive history of competing in women’s boxing competitions throughout her career.

She previously stated in March her intention to defend her title at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. – Reuters