Baby Syifaa’s father charged with misappropriating RM67,000

KUALA LUMPUR: The father of Nour Rania Asyifaa, also known as ‘Baby Syifaa’, pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of misappropriating RM67,000 belonging to a woman, last year.

Yuseri Yusoff, 41, was charged with misappropriating the money, which belonged to Nurul Ain Awatiff, at a premises in Wangsa Maju between July 20 and Oct 12, 2023.

He was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which carries up to five years imprisonment, caning, and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Hamizah Hisan proposed bail at RM15,000 with one surety, while Yuseri’s lawyer T. Gaithri appealed for a lower sum, on the basis that her client supports his family and has no stable income.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan set bail at RM6,000 with one surety and scheduled Aug 26 for case mention.

On July 10, Bernama reported that police detained the man to assist in investigations related to a fraud case involving legal fees and fund collection since last year, resulting in losses of RM140,000, following reports lodged by several individuals claiming to be victims.

On Feb 23, 2022, the media reported that Baby Syifaa, who was 15 months old at the time, was found unconscious after her neck was entangled in a cloth cradle at a daycare centre in Bandar Seri Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan.

Following the incident, many people donated to the baby’s family to support them in hiring the best lawyer to defend her case.