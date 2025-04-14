$!Challenge Cup Malaysia 2025 ticket sales open on April 15

Manchester United are set to return to Malaysia after 16 long years, and this time, they’re bringing their first-team squad to face the Asean All-Stars in a landmark friendly match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on May 28.
This match isn’t just about football – it’s about bringing together a region of passionate supporters.
With fans expected to fly in from across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam, the event stands as a testament to Malaysia’s place on the map as a premier football destination in the region.
Organised in collaboration with regional partners and local authorities, the match will not only excite football lovers but is also expected to give a timely boost to Malaysia’s tourism and hospitality sectors, injecting life into the local economy and showcasing Kuala Lumpur’s ability to host international events with excellence.
Public ticket sales will begin at 11:00AM on 15 April 2025, exclusively via www.ticketingempire.com.
Fans are advised to act early. With strong early access demand and high regional interest, tickets are expected to sell fast.
Malaysia, this is your moment. Don’t miss the chance to witness Manchester United live at Bukit Jalil.
Be part of the occasion — get your tickets and make history together.