$!Challenge Cup Malaysia 2025 ticket sales open on April 15

Manchester United are set to return to Malaysia after 16 long years, and this time, they’re bringing their first-team squad to face the Asean All-Stars in a landmark friendly match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on May 28.

This match isn’t just about football – it’s about bringing together a region of passionate supporters.

With fans expected to fly in from across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam, the event stands as a testament to Malaysia’s place on the map as a premier football destination in the region.

Organised in collaboration with regional partners and local authorities, the match will not only excite football lovers but is also expected to give a timely boost to Malaysia’s tourism and hospitality sectors, injecting life into the local economy and showcasing Kuala Lumpur’s ability to host international events with excellence.