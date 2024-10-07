Diesel subsidy, ASEAN Chair among focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The targeted diesel subsidy and ASEAN Chair are among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament’s website, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) will ask the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister about the implementation mechanism of the policy of targeted fuel subsidy under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) and the government’s assurance that the subsidy will not affect the entire economic chain, which can lead to an increase in the price of goods thus further affecting the majority of people, especially the M40 and B40 groups.

Also, Datuk Seri Amirudin bin Shari (PH-Gombak) will ask the Foreign Minister to state the government’s preparations to become ASEAN Chair in 2025 and what it aims to achieve the tenure, while Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan (PN-Permatang Pauh) will ask the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister to state the number of fraudulent Umrah and Haj cases from 2019 to this year actions imposed on agencies offering fraudulent umrah packages.

Meanwhile, Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) will ask the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister to state the ministry’s role in helping the country regarding food safety and security, especially in terms of technology application and innovation.

Lastly, Zahari Kechik (PN-Jeli) will seek an answer from the Defence Minister about the latest status for the re-implementation of the National Service Training Programme.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will then continue with the debate on the Auditor-General’s Report Series 2 2024.

Also listed in the Order Paper is the first reading of the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The 15-day second meeting of the third session of the 15th Parliament will carry on till July 18.