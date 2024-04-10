$!Ferrari’s Maranello factory takes major green leap

FERRARI has taken a significant step in its journey towards carbon neutrality by shutting down the gas-fuelled trigeneration plant at its Maranello factory. This early shutdown, three months ahead of schedule, is part of Ferrari’s decarbonisation plan, which was unveiled during the 2022 Capital Markets Day.
The plant, which had been operational since 2009, generated electricity, heat, and cooling energy using methane gas and was known for its high-efficiency technology.
The closure will lead to a 60% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions and a 70% decrease in methane gas consumption, making it a crucial move towards Ferrari’s 2030 carbon neutrality goals. In place of the trigenerator, Ferrari is doubling its photovoltaic systems with the aim of reaching a capacity of 10 megawatts peak (MWp) by 2030, up from the current 5 MWp.
Currently, 40% of the energy used at Ferrari’s Maranello site comes from renewable sources, a combination of self-produced energy and Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). The remaining energy is sourced from the grid with a guarantee of origin from renewable sources.
To support this energy transition, Ferrari has made infrastructure upgrades, including the complete renovation of its electrical substation and the installation of three new 40 MVA transformers. The company reported a 4% reduction in total energy consumption in 2023, continuing its focus on energy efficiency.
Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, marked September 30 as a historic day in the company’s journey toward sustainability, emphasizing the shift to renewable energy at the plant and highlighting past achievements such as the installation of a fuel cell plant and energy-efficient buildings.