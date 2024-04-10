$!Ferrari’s Maranello factory takes major green leap

Gas plant closed ahead of schedule

FERRARI has taken a significant step in its journey towards carbon neutrality by shutting down the gas-fuelled trigeneration plant at its Maranello factory. This early shutdown, three months ahead of schedule, is part of Ferrari’s decarbonisation plan, which was unveiled during the 2022 Capital Markets Day. The plant, which had been operational since 2009, generated electricity, heat, and cooling energy using methane gas and was known for its high-efficiency technology.

The closure will lead to a 60% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions and a 70% decrease in methane gas consumption, making it a crucial move towards Ferrari’s 2030 carbon neutrality goals. In place of the trigenerator, Ferrari is doubling its photovoltaic systems with the aim of reaching a capacity of 10 megawatts peak (MWp) by 2030, up from the current 5 MWp. Currently, 40% of the energy used at Ferrari’s Maranello site comes from renewable sources, a combination of self-produced energy and Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). The remaining energy is sourced from the grid with a guarantee of origin from renewable sources.